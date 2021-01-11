Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Trimmed by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 229,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,896,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.