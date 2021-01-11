Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.31

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.31 and last traded at C$20.19, with a volume of 121816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.20.

A number of research firms have commented on WJX. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$403.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$340.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

