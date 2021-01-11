Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Critical Contrast

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vroom and Penske Automotive Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 12 0 2.59 Penske Automotive Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Vroom currently has a consensus target price of $59.58, suggesting a potential upside of 46.25%. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.91%. Given Vroom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than Penske Automotive Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group 1.53% 11.48% 2.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vroom and Penske Automotive Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group $23.18 billion 0.22 $435.80 million $5.28 11.82

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Vroom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles; and related products and services, including vehicle and collision repair services, as well as in the placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products. It also operates used vehicle supercenters that retails and wholesales used vehicles. The company also operates a heavy and medium duty trucks dealership, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, services and parts, and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks, buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles, together with associated parts. Further, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. The company operates 317 retail automotive franchises, including 145 franchises located in the United States and 172 franchises located outside of the United States; sixteen used vehicle supercenters in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 25 commercial truck dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, Idaho, and Canada. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

