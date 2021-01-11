Vodi X Price Tops $0.0006 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Vodi X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $312,743.92 and $59.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 89.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00111429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00068088 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00267589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00064487 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 tokens. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

