Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Receives $46.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. 17,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.