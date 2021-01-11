Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Virtus Investment Partners traded as high as $237.80 and last traded at $237.62, with a volume of 1194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.86.

VRTS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

