Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Truist started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,617.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vericel by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

