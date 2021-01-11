Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Carlson Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,758,000 after buying an additional 203,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.12. 102,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

