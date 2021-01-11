Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 11.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $118,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,644. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.