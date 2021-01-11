Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is MA Private Wealth’s Largest Position

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.1% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.13. 2,962,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.74 and a 200 day moving average of $314.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

