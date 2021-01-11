Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Moller Financial Services’ 6th Largest Position

Moller Financial Services lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.7% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.76. 253,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

