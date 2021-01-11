Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.50. 575,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,542. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $214.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.