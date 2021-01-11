Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEU traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,663. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.