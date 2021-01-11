Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF remained flat at $$171.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 731,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.74. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $173.43.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

