ValuEngine Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.92. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $68.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

