Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Valley National Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,039,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 101,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 158,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 406,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

