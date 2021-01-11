Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,463 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TSLA traded down $44.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $835.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,259,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $630.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $792.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.76, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

