Vai (VAI) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Vai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00064330 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,639.40 or 0.87620727 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

