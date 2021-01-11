USDJ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.76 million and $1.75 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063769 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00244685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061892 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.13 or 0.87901828 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.