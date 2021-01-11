USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) will announce sales of $40.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.34 million. USA Technologies reported sales of $44.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full-year sales of $170.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.68 million to $170.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $212.26 million, with estimates ranging from $196.22 million to $221.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for USA Technologies.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million.

USAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

USA Technologies stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.23.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

