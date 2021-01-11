Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Lifted to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,274 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,037,000 after buying an additional 896,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 651,629 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 292.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 779,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 580,652 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

