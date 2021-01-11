UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $360.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,396. The company has a market cap of $342.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.