United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

UUGRY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.06%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

