United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $171.02

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.02 and last traded at $170.27, with a volume of 4421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $555,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 152.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,151,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

