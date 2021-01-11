United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered United Airlines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.71.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

