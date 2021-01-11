uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Guggenheim currently has $62.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

QURE stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. uniQure has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $1,244,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

