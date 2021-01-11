Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniper SE (UN01.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.63 ($31.33).

Shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) stock opened at €30.96 ($36.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.14. Uniper SE has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €31.02 ($36.49).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

