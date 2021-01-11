Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.38.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $218.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.04. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.