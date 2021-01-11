Unification Price Down 32.1% Over Last Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Unification has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One Unification token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. Unification has a total market cap of $209,482.28 and $8,931.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00110076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00066252 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00261101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062027 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.18 or 0.85652777 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

