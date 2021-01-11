Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report $334.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.20 million. Umpqua reported sales of $310.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Umpqua stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after buying an additional 4,171,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 781,033 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 684,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 673,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

