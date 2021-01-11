Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,706,689 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares during the period.

RARE traded down $7.39 on Wednesday, hitting $143.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,040. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

