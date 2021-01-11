UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

