UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised ASML from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $456.75.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $508.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $514.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.