Ubex (UBEX) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Ubex has a total market cap of $626,652.34 and $13,430.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00244883 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DefiBox (BOX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.