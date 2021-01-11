U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives $26.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. Truist upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $843.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $51.54.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $408,635. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

