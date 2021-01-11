Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.30. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.79. 94,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

