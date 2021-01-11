Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Down 22.9%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price dropped 22.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.77 and last traded at C$14.16. Approximately 402,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 347,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.36.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.82.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$352.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.9699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.