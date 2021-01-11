TTC Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00041610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.45 or 0.03772829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014913 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.