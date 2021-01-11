Truist Securiti Weighs in on Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 80.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

