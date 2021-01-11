Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.48 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

