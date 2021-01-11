TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after acquiring an additional 179,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

LLY traded up $19.53 on Monday, hitting $185.94. 11,304,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

