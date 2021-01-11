TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,512. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $295.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.