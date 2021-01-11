TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 15,161 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 248.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.91. 2,214,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

