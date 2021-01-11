Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Triumph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens cut Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.81.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

