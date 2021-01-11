TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

TRIP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.35. 23,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 320.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,901 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

