Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages have commented on TRIL. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

TRIL traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. 37,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,300. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

