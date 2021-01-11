Triangle Securities Wealth Management Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,527. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

