Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders purchased a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

