Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

EA stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.22. 2,583,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

