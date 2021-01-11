Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 292 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

C stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.44. 20,407,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,153,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

